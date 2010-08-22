Breaking out of the hip-hop-inspired “beat” scene of Los Angeles several years ago, The Glitch Mob distinguished themselves in electronic circles through their collaborative live shows, where the group’s four members manipulated sound on laptops and MIDI controllers. Regular touring, a well-regarded mixtape and a slew of high-profile remixes (including ones for STS9, TV On the Radio and Coheed and Cambria) further fueled excitement around the band. Founding member Kraddy left the band last year, but the remaining trio carried on without him, this year releasing a self-financed album, Drink the Sea .