Alverno College and the Shepherd Express/ExpressMilwaukee are proud to sponsor the free annual music festival Global Union, which takes place, as usual, in Bay View’s beautiful Humboldt Park. Today’s line-up features Haale (from Iran, at 1 p.m.), Ismail Lumanovski & the NY Sypsy All-Stars (Macedonian music at 2:30 p.m.), Robert Rodriquez (Cuban music at 4 p.m.) and Dobet Gnahore (from the Ivory Coast, at 5:30 p.m.).