The free, annual Global Union festival in Bay View’s Humboldt Park concludes today with performances from the Indian brass funk band Red Baraat, at 1 p.m.; the Chinese throat-singing/punk fusion ensemble Hanggai, at 2:30 p.m.; and Ethiopian singer and dancer Minyeshu, who updates the traditional music of her native country with the contemporary pop sounds of Western Europe, at 4 p.m. Come hungry, because there will be plenty of street vendors serving regional and world specialties.