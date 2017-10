Alverno College’s free world music festival Global Union concludes its two-day program this year in Bay View’s Humboldt Park with another eclectic lineup. Today’s performers include the Celtic/electronica/reggae band Delhi 2 Dublin at 1 p.m., the East African folk singer Meklit Hadero at 2:30 p.m., and the salsa party band La Excelencia at 4 p.m.