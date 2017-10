Alverno College's free world music festival Global Union returns to Bay View's Humboldt Park this year with an eclectic two-day lineup. In recent years as the festival has found its voice, the lineup has become livelier and the music more danceable, and this year's schedule reflects that. Today features performances from Diblo Dibala (1 p.m.), Bomba Estéreo (2:30 p.m.) and Kultur Shock (4 p.m.)