The Bay View Bash isn’t the only major free music event going on in Bay View today. Alverno College’s annual Global Union world music festival will be taking place just a couple blocks down in the neighborhood’s beautiful Humboldt Park. Today’s line-up includes 17 Hippies (a German band, at 1 p.m.), Huong Thanh & Nguyen Le Quartet (from Vietnam, at 2:30 p.m.), Lekan Babalola (from Nigeria, at 4 p.m.), and Zemog and El Gallo Bueno (acts from Puerto Rico and New York City, at 5:30 p.m.).