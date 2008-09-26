The Globe's 15th Anniversary Party

For years Ian Pesch owned two of the most important bars of Milwaukee’s ’90s music scene, the Globe East and the Globe West. This tonight and tomorrow night, at his new South Side bar, Liquor Sweets, Pesch will bring back some of the Globe’s mainstays for a weekend to celebrate the Globe’s 15th anniversary. Among the familiar groups performing are Big Dumb Dick, The US Project, Spiral Trance, Mississippi Cactus and, of course, The Invaders, the poster-children for Milwaukee’s ’90s third-wave ska revival. Doors open at 7 p.m. tonight.