After spending over a decade fronting Karate, a frequently stunning but seldom recognized indie-rock band whose great contribution to the genre was seamlessly integrating complex, jazzy guitar chords, Geoff Farina has returned with a new band, Glorytellers, and like his last one, this group looks to early American music for inspiration. Befitting the group’s name, Glorytellers' major muse is early folk and country yarns. The group headlines a 9:30 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight.