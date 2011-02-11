The Godfathers [CANCELED]

With their snarled choruses, acidic guitar riffs and nihilistic sentiments, The Godfathers felt deeply out of place in a mid-’80s British college-rock scene that preferred brighter sounds to glass-eating, punk-influenced rock ’n’ roll. The group’s acerbic single “Birth, School, Work, Death” was a good deal heavier than most anything on U.K. college radio at the time, recalling the early Replacements at their most churlish. After disappearing in the mid-’90s, the band reunited in 2008, only to scrap a 2009 tour when two of its founding members left the band. Brothers Peter and Chris Coyne carried on, rebuilding the band to record the concert DVD Shot Live at the 100 Club . Tonight’s show has been canceled.