If there were a church dedicated to Alice in Chains, Godsmack would be there every Sunday. Named for an Alice in Chains song and fronted by Sully Erna, a singer obviously indebted to the late Layne Staley, the group has even followed a similar trajectory as the renowned grunge band, moving from a harder, metal sound to more acoustic territory. They make more of a direct plea for the Ozzfest crowd than Alice in Chains would have, however. Their breakthrough single, “I Stand Alone,” was the aural equivalent of being punched in the genitals by a screaming professional wrestler who had just shot-gunned one too many Old Styles—which made it a fitting inclusion on The Scorpion King soundtrack. After flirting with acoustic sounds on recent albums, the band returned to roaring heavy metal on last year's The Oracle , which yielded the single “Cryin' Like a Bitch.”