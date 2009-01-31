In the drama Going to St. Ives, Lee Blessing takes an in-depth look at the interaction between conspirators before and after a political assassination. Beginning this week and running through Feb. 22, Next Act Theatre stages Blessing's drama at the Off-Broadway Theatre with a production staring Ora Jones, an ensemble member of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, as the mother of a brutal African dictator who travels to England seeking treatment to save her vision. Blessing, who also wrote the two-person political drama A Walk In the Woods, weaves the characters through a pair of delicate conversations surrounding the inevitable climax.