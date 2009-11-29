Strong-willed collaborators generally don’t last long in Jeff Tweedy’s bandshe has a way of kicking out anybody who stands in his waybut one notable exception is Glenn Kotche, the dynamo drummer and multi-instrumentalist who joined the group during the recording of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot and has remained a fixture of the group through their experimental (and post-experimental) years. In his time outside of Wilco, Kotche continues to be a prolific session player and restless performer, playing with a variety of jazz and experimental ensembles big and small. His latest is Gold Watch Trio, which pairs him with guitarist and turntablist John Corbett and bassist Jason Roebke.