Strong-willed collaborators generally don’t last long in Jeff Tweedy’s bandshe has a way of kicking out anybody who stands in his waybut one notable exception is Glenn Kotche, the dynamo drummer and multi-instrumentalist who joined the group during the recording of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot and has remained a fixture of the group through their experimental (and post-experimental) years. In his time outside of Wilco, Kotche continues to be a prolific session player and restless performer, playing with a variety of jazz and experimental ensembles big and small. His latest is Gold Watch Trio, which pairs him with guitarist and turntablist John Corbett and bassist Jason Roebke.
Gold Watch Trio
Tonight @ Woodland Pattern Book Center, 7 p.m.
