While there are certainly plenty acrobatic tricks in the Golden Dragon Chinese Acrobats’ act, the program features far more than just spandex-clad stuntmen flipping through the air. There are amazing physical feats, elaborate costumes, traditional dances, extreme juggling routines and balancing acts and plenty of “don’t try this at home” moments. Blending ancient Chinese traditions with contemporary theatrical bravado, the troupe puts on a family-friendly show that’s a little bit educational, but mainly just entertaining.