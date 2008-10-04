Fresh from their 2008 Minnesota Fringe Festival success, the Milwaukee dance duo Monica Rodero and Dan Schuchart take the floor of Danceworks Studio Theatre through tomorrow with their new dance-concert, Gone, Gone, Gone. With a title that conjures up the injured tones of the 1964 Everly Brothers hit and using humble props obtainable from any office supply storepaper towels and yards of masking tapeRodero and Schuchart offer a sensuous and witty articulation of some of the sticky situations love can land you in. Tonight’s performance is at 7:30 p.m.