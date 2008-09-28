Though it takes the unusual step of acknowledging the infamous writer’s less than productive final years, like just about every study of its subject, Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson, is guilty of over-romanticizing Thompson’s quirks. Still, the documentary is one of the most comprehensive looks at Thompson’s legacy, focusing not only on his drug-addled writings but also his curious forays into politics. Assisting documentarian Alex Gibneywho keeps the quick, amusing pace of his winning film Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Roomis narrator Johnny Depp, who knows a thing of two about Thompson, having depicted him in the film adaptation of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Footage of Depp from that film is contrasted with footage of the actual Thompson. Gonzo screens twice today at the Times Cinema, at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.