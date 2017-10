Channeling Blink 182 and Sum 41, Good Charlotte rode their simple, bratty mall-punk to stardom in 2002 with their hit album The Young and the Hopeless. Subsequent albums have proved less successful, but the group still does well on the touring circuit, where they’re often paired with acts like Boys Like Girls, the Boston emo group with which they share a 7 p.m. bill at the Rave tonight. The alternative synth-pop band Metro Station opens.