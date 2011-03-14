Good Charlotte w/ Forever The Sickest Kids and This Century (CANCELED)

The Madden twins form the nucleus of Good Charlotte, a commercial punk band far removed from The Sex Pistols. Full of punk fashion without the politically charged motivations and radical values, Good Charlotte combines punk's fast-paced vocals with pop sensible hooks and anthemic rhythms. In 2000, they recorded a self-titled EP with the bouncy single "Little Things," which became particularly popular among adolescent audiences. Two years later, Good Charlotte's follow-up album The Young and the Hopeless went triple platinum and its breakout single "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" propelled the band into the mainstream. Good Charlotte hasn't matched that success with subsequent albums, but managed a hit with 2007's pop-infused "Dance Floor Anthem" single.