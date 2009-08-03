Arguably Martin Scorsese’s greatest film, 1990’s Goodfellas differed from the many gangster flicks that preceded it for the way it avoided grand intrigue in favor of a detailed look at the inner workings of middle-rank gangsters, giving the viewer a sense of how they made their living and got their kicks. In addition to a trio of great performances from Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, the film remains remarkable for its brisk pacing: Scorsese says he wanted the movie to play “almost like a two-and-a-half-hour trailer,” and indeed, the film never stops to catch its breath. Brochach screens this favorite tonight for free on its patio with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.