The Goodnight Loving w/ Head On Electric, Sticks N Stones and The Get Drunk DJs

The Goodnight Loving fourth album, The Goodnight Loving Supper Club , is a grab bag of early, jangly rock ’n’ roll, twangy rockabilly and soda-fountain pop. The group keeps their songs to two or three minutes, and their four members tag-team singing and songwriting duties, which gives their records the loose, spontaneous feel of a jukebox, where a surfy instrumental could be followed by a dusty country tune. Tonight the Milwaukee band plays a release show for the album at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn.