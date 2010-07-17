The Goodnight Loving w/ Head On Electric, Sticks N Stones and The Get Drunk DJs

Tonight @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 9 p.m.

by

The Goodnight Loving fourth album, The Goodnight Loving Supper Club , is a grab bag of early, jangly rock ’n’ roll, twangy rockabilly and soda-fountain pop. The group keeps their songs to two or three minutes, and their four members tag-team singing and songwriting duties, which gives their records the loose, spontaneous feel of a jukebox, where a surfy instrumental could be followed by a dusty country tune. Tonight the Milwaukee band plays a release show for the album at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn.