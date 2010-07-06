Gordon Grdina Trio

For Vancouver-based guitarist Gordon Grdina, the chance to play with his heroes came unusually early. Ten years ago, Grdina sought out legendary double-bassist Gary Peacock after a Keith Jarrett concert; ever since, Peacock has been his teacher and mentor. In 2006, the two wrote an album with drummer Paul Motian, Think Like the Waves . Since that album, Grdina’s musical endeavors have mushroomed. In both jazz and world music, Grdina uses dissonance as a launchpad for three disparate musical interests: mainstream jazz, free improv and Arabian classical music. Recently Grdina has stepped away from his quartet Box Cutter to perform with his own trio. In December, they released their first album, …If Accident Will , on Plunge Records.