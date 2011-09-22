Fun consumer fact: Many Gordon Lightfoot best-of collections don't feature “The Wreck of the Edmung Fitzgerald,” Lightfoot's signature song. Lightfoot's likely to play the song tonight at his Pabst Theater show, though. Like Bob Dylan, the Canadian singer/songwriter has kept toruing and releasing records past the age of 65, though Lightfoot's career was almost cut short in 2002. Before a show, the artist was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with an acute abdominal aneurysm. Lightfoot spent six weeks in a coma, eventually recovering and recording a new record, Harmony .