While the internet hype machine has doubtlessly done much to break deserving bands, its ever-constant rumble has also drowned out plenty of other great bands worthy of the exposure. Case in point: Minneapolis’ Gospel Gossip, a lovely little band with sweet, Juliana Hatfield-esque vocals and a zippy, 1980s jangle that the Internet has largely ignored in favor of a dozen or so other not-quite-buzz bands that share a Gospel Gossip’s shoegazing tendencies, but lack the same luster. They perform tonight at the Borg Ward at 6 p.m. with Brief Candles, a more traditional shoegaze group whose songs are as apt to thunder and roar as they are twinkle and sigh.