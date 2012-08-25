Gotye w/ Missy Higgins and Jonti

For the talk of audience fragmentation in the Internet age robbing this generation of shared cultural experiences, hit singles in 2012 feel as ubiquitous as they've ever been. Love them or hate them, fun.'s “We Are Young,” Carly Rae Jepsen's “Call Me Maybe” and Gotye's “Somebody That I Used to Know” have been inescapable this summer, burning their way into the brains of even listeners who ardently avoid commercial radio. While the first two of those hits come from relatively green artists, “Somebody” is the work of a veteran, Wouter De Backerbetter known by his stage name Gotyewho has been a bona fide star in his native Australia since his 2003 debut, <i>Boardface</i>. It was his 2011 album <i>Making Mirrors</i> and its blockbuster single that made him an international star, though, introducing audiences all around the world to his Sting-inspired brand of pop-rock and worldbeat. For this tour, Gotye will be supported by two fellow Australian artists, Missy Higgins and Jonti.