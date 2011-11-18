The Gourds w/ Eagle Eye Williamson

The honky-tonk lovin', old-school country revivin' Austin group The Gourds scored a novelty hit with their ultra-twangy cover of Snoop Dogg's “Gin and Juice,” a song that for a long time the Internet wrongly credited to a number of different jam or bluegrass bands, including Phish. That goofy cover remains The Gourds' signature song, but the band primarily sticks to original material on their albums, including this year's Old Mad Joy, which they recorded with Bob Dylan sideman Larry Campbell at Levon Helm's Woodstock studio.