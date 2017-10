The Gourds, the honk-tonk lovin’, old-school country revivin’ Austin group that scored a novelty hit with their ultra-twangy cover of Snoop Dogg’s “Gin and Juice”and yes, it was The Gourds that recorded this infamous version; not, as some Internet sources have claimed, Phishbring their Texan charm and sometimes sophomoric sense of humor to Shank Hall for an 8 p.m. show tonight.