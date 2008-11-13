In a jam scene filled with prolific players, few are more ubiquitous that guitarist Warren Haynes. He started his career in the late ’80s as the fresh blood in a reunited Allman Brothers Band, and expanded his profile with his more overtly jammy southern-rock group, Gov’t Mule, before making his presence further felt on the Bonnaroo circuit with his many solo performances and his long tenure with Phil Lesh and Friends. This year Haynes has focused most of his energies on Gov’t Mule, which plays an 8 p.m. show at the Rave tonight with their newly minted bassist, Jorgen Carlsson, who replaced previous bassist Andy Hess.