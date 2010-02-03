Gov’t Mule w/ The Steepwater Band

In a jam scene filled with prolific players, few are more ubiquitous than guitarist Warren Haynes. He began his career in the late ’80s as the fresh blood in a reunited Allman Brothers Band, expanded his profile in the ’90s with his more overtly jammy and eclectic Southern-rock group Gov’t Mule, and made his presence further felt on the Bonnaroo circuit with his many solo performances and his long tenure with Phil Lesh and Friends. Gov’t Mule remains Haynes’ primary project, though. Last year saw the release of the group’s eighth album, By a Thread , one of the group’s heaviest, most bluesy recordings yet.