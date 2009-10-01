The Milwaukee Rep continues its production of the Jeffery Hatcher play The Government Inspector tonight. Nikolai Gogol conceived the story based on literary giant Aleksandr Sergeyevich Pushkin, who told Gogol that he had once been mistaken for a government inspector, a situation that led to some strange behavior from those around him. Gogol wove the idea into a clever political satire featuring a cast of corrupt officials scrambling to cover up questionable activities when they hear of the imminent arrival of the title character. An unsuspecting civil servant is wrongly assumed to be the inspector, and comic mayhem ensues.