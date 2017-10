Grace and Julian, a collaboration between two New York University students, vocalist Grace Weber and pianist Julian Pollack, divide their time between up-tempo jazz pop and sultry adult-contemporary jazz ballads on their self-titled 2007 album. After a slew of shows around the area this summerincluding a high-profile slot headlining Jazz in the Park last weekthey do an 8 p.m. show at the Milwaukee Ale House tonight.