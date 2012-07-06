Grace Potter & The Nocturnals

From her group's early hit, “Paris (Ooh La La),” 29-year-old Grace Potter's sultry 1970s vocals have blended the energy of female rock duo Heart with the sweeter tones of Olivia Newton John in <i>Grease</i>. On the group's most recent release, <i>The Lion The Beast The Beat</I>, Potter shows off her mature range on the stripped-down ballad “Stars” and emulates Bonnie Raitt on the galloping, heavily distorted closer, “The Lion The Beast The Beat.” Her vocal performance is just as enduring live, and unlike many up-and-coming female rockers, she makes up for a lack of tattoos, neon colors, and heinous hairstyles by keeping her audience constantly engaged through honest conversation and energetic sing-alongs.