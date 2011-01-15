Grace Potter and the Nocturnals w/ Chamberlin

With her obvious reverence for ’70s classic rock, twenty-something Vermont musician Grace Potter is a terrifically magnetic stage presenceimagine a rootsier Karen Owho exudes a confidence far beyond her years, whether she’s pounding on her organ or wailing away on her flying-V guitar. Last year Potter and her band, the Nocturnals, parlayed their frequent appearances at outdoor blues, rock and jam-oriented music festivals like Bonnaroo into significant album sales, debuting at number 20 on the Billboard charts with their self-titled third album.