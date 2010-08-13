Grace Weber Band & Katie Herzig w/ Andrew Belle

Milwaukee native Grace Weber refined her soulful vocal style through her time in the Inner City Youth Gospel Choir, where she sang at churches and revivals throughout the city. Weber met her future band mates while studying music at New York University, and within two years she had performed at top clubs including The Bitter End, The Groove and the Bowery Poetry Club. More recently, she appeared on “The Today Show” and “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and at the Kennedy Center. Weber’s band brings their live show to the Miramar tonight in support of a new EP, Sparrows .