Graffiti6 w/ Yuna

Producer TommyD has had a hand in plenty of hits since the '90s, beginning with Right Said Fred's “I'm Too Sexy” and running through Fun.'s current smash “We Are Young,” which he co-orchestrated. His primary outlet these days, though, is his duo Graffiti6, which pairs him with British singer Jamie Scott, a pretty boy with a voice somewhere between contemporary neo-soul singers and the gentle singer-songwriters of the 1970s. The duo's 2010 debut, <i>Colours</i>, was released this year by Capitol Records. Opening for the group on this tour is Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna, who just released her self-titled album, a velvety cocktail of jazzy indie-pop. Its seductive lead single, “Live Your Life,” was produced by Pharrell Williams of The Neptunes.