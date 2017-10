Though he’s never been a contestant, Graham Colton is inextricably linked with “American Idol.” The heartland rockerwho has often been compared to a young Tom Pettyhas toured with (and also dated) inaugural Idol Kelly Clarkson, and this year his 2007 single “Better Days” became the exit music for the latest season of the popular Fox talent show. Tonight, Colton brings his gentle radio rock (and his gentle good looks) to the Turner Hall Ballroom for an 8 p.m. concert.