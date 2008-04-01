The Humphrey Imax Dome Theater’s newest presentation, Grand Canyon Adventure, lives up to the promise of the final word in its title: It’s an exhilarating, fast-paced tour of the rivers of the Grand Canyon, complete with fast-paced river-rafting scenes. Of course, there’s educational merit, too: a pair of environmental experts explain the state of the canyon’s endangered rivers. The film screens today at 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., but a quick word of caution for those on the fence about going: The soundtrack contains lots and lots of Dave Matthews Band music (which is ironic, given the band’s embarrassing “whoops, we dumped human waste into the Chicago river” incident a few years ago.