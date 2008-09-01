Also open today is the Milwaukee Public Museum and its Humphrey IMAX Dome Theater, which is screening Grand Canyon Adventure today at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The documentary lives up to the promise of the final word in its title: It’s an exhilarating, fast-paced tour of the rivers of the Grand Canyon, complete with fast-paced river-rafting scenes. Of course, there’s educational merit, too: A pair of environmental experts explain the state of the canyon’s endangered rivers. This is your last week to catch the film, which ends its run on Sept. 4.