Reverence for Genesis' early Peter Gabriel output is so great that there are no less than a half dozen Genesis cover bands that limit themselves to the band's prog-rock material. Some of these bands, like The Musical Box, put on elaborate, visual recreations of classic Genesis shows, but Chicago's Grand Parade, which plays an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, puts a more down-to-Earth spin on the same material, emphasizing accurate replicas of Genesis' music over elaborate reproductions of their theatrical stage shows. For good measure, they also throw in a couple of Phil Collins-era songsa taboo in many Genesis circles.