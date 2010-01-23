Grant Hart w/ Surgeons in Heat

While his band mate and eventual rival Bob Mould went on to cement his legacy with a prolific, impressively consistent solo career, Husker Du’s more overlooked co-lead Grant Hart struggled after the band’s breakup, recording only erratically as he fought through periods of drug addiction. He’s achieved moments of glory, though. His 1999 album Good News for Modern Man was an accomplished, inviting power-pop record, and its follow-up, Hot Wax released a full decade later, in 2009is even more adventurous, pairing him with members of Godspeed You! Black Emperor and Thee Silver Mt. Zion. Don’t expect Hart to recreate that album’s baroque sound live, however. In concert, he prefers to play solo with a guitar and amplifier.