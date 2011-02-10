Cult comic-book Author Morrison is a fascinating character and the subject of a documentary, Grant Morrison: Talking with Gods . Director Patrick Meaney interviews many of Morrison’s associates, including some of the many artists who have drawn his visions, but the shaven-headed Scotsman is at the heart of the film. Talking with Gods is aptly titled, since Morrison claims to have done just thatand written the encounters into his comic books. Many of his stories play with the idea of the universes of meaning each of us can create along with the way time and space can be represented in paper and ink.