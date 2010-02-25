Blue-eyed (and prematurely gray) soul singer Taylor Hicks won the fifth season of the most popular show on television, “American Idol,”only to be all but written out of the show’s history, dismissed as a mistake. His solo career stalled, Hicks has taken to touring with the latest revival of the immortal musical Grease , singing just one song in a bit role as Teen Angel. Hicks fans who stay through the end of the show will get an extra dose of Soul Patrol, though, when he sings a song from his latest album The Distance as a sort of encore. The production stays in Milwaukee through Sunday, Feb. 28.