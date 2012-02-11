Grease Sing-A-Long

Released in 1978, near the height of 1950s nostalgia, and anchored by an iconic performance from John Travolta, <i>Grease</i> became the most commercially successful musical film of its time and the third-highest-grossing film of the '70s. More than three decades later, the film still commands a cult following, so much so that Paramount recently released a sing-along version of the film, inviting audiences to sing along with lyrics printed on the screen. To make sure the crowd really belts out “You're the One That I Want,” the Turner Hall Ballroom will offer ample happy-hour specials at this screening, including a $10 all-you-can-drink special from when the doors open until the movie begins. Tickets are $5, or free for college students or anybody wearing a costume.