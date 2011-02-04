Grease Sing-Along

Released in 1978 near the height of 1950s nostalgia and anchored by an iconic performance from John Travolta, Grease became the most commercially successful musical film of its time and the third-highest-grossing film of the ’70s. More than three decades later, the film still commands a cult following, so much so that Paramount last year released a sing-along version of the film, inviting audiences to sing along with lyrics printed on the screen. The Times Cinema hosts multiple sing-along Grease screenings through Sunday.