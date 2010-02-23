America’s love affair with blue-eyed soul singer Taylor Hicks ended pretty much the moment he won the fifth season of the most popular show on television, “American Idol,” and to the surprise of pretty much nobody, Hicks was unable to prove himself a viable pop star. In the wake of lackluster CD sales, Hicks has taken to touring with the latest revival of the immortal musical Grease , singing just one song in a bit role as Teen Angel. Hicks fans who stay through the end of the show will get an extra dose of Soul Patrol, though, when he sings a song from his latest album The Distance as a sort of encore. The productions stays in Milwaukee through Sunday, Feb. 28.