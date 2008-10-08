Let’s face it: Most of us haven’t gotten around to reading all the classic books that we intended to. That’s why California’s Reduced Shakespeare Company stepped in and created All The Great Books (abridged), a comic play that covers 89 of the most highly esteemed works in the history of literature in roughly 90 minutes (including intermission). This fast-paced comedy about an ambitious drama professor kicks off In Tandem Theatre’s latest season, with a pay-what-you-can preview performance tonight at 7:30 p.m.