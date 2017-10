Hal Rammel, the eccentric host of “Alternating Currents,” WMSE's Sunday-night experimental music program, debuts his latest project, The Great Lakes Improvising Orchestra, a 12-piece ensemble, with “an afternoon of open-form collective improvisation” at the Woodland Pattern Book Center. Rammel will play musical saw as part of a collective that includes past and present members of Collections of Colonies of Bees and former Okkervil River drummer Seth Warren-Crow.