Over 400 news carsincluding 2009 models not yet on the marketare on display at the Greater Milwaukee Auto Show, which runs through March 2 at the Midwest Airlines Center. Among the other attractions are an exhibition on fuel-efficient vehicles, a collection of 1950s muscle cars from the Wisconsin Automotive Museum, and a scale model of what the finished Marquette Interchange Project will look like. The show is open from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. today.