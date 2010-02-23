The Greater Milwaukee Auto Show parks at the U.S. Cellular Arena this week through Sunday, offering a glimpse at the latest pre-production models, including the Corvette Stingray, the 2011 Lincoln MKX, the 2011 Fort Mustang V6 and 2011 Hyundai Sonata. There will also be displays of exotic high-end Maseratis and obscurities from Hollywood car builder Jay Ohrberg, as well as an exhibit on green cars like the Ford Escape Hybrid and the Toyota Prius. It should be interesting to see what Toyota’s presence at the event is, given the carmaker’s recent troubles.