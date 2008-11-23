The Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret takes a rare stab at a show that isn’t a musical with its production of Greater Tuna, a comic exploration of small-town southern life. The play follows the residents of the third smallest town in Texas through a series of sketches built around a community radio station. Impressively, all these characters are handled by just two quick-changing actors, Lee Ernst and Gerard Neugent, who steals the show with his brief appearance as an Elvis-inspired reverend. Tonight’s production of the show, which runs through Dec. 28, begins at 7:30 p.m.