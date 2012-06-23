Meat lovers should bring an empty stomach this weekend to the Wisconsin State Fair Park, which will be hosting the city's annual Greek Fest, now in its 47th year, for the fourth time. Gyros, chicken kebabs, baklava, saganaki (flaming cheese) and loukoumades (honey puffs) will be among the traditional Greek cuisine available at the event, which will also feature Greek music and dancing, a market filled with imported artifacts and goods, and an expanded cultural area, in addition to the fair grounds' usual offering of family rides and games. (Through Sunday, June 24.)