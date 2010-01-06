Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This timely subject stresses upcycling, sustainability and efficiency while featuring ingenious designs from 15 furniture makers and artists. Viewers will appreciate the museum’s effort to make the exhibit accessible since one may actually experience the furniture to assess its comfort. The exhibition is on display through March 14.